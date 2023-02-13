Anger issues of women discussed

Rawalpindi: The regular monthly meeting of the Association of Business, Professional, and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) turned out to be a lively affair here on Sunday morning at a local club that rejuvenated the moods of the ladies who enthusiastically attended the meeting. Basking in the sun and chattering around with fun activities, the ladies had a great time catching up with each other in a relaxed mood. Since there was no set agenda for the meeting, the ladies decided to have some fun and going down memory lane decided to relive “Neelam Ghar” by giving out gifts for the “eldest person” in the audience, the ones married for over 50 years and so on. Accepting old age with grace and then giving out proof of it was itself a lot of enjoyment for ladies. These few lively moments provided much relief and humor to the ladies who are constantly struggling with their lives in these tough times.

Tahmeena Malik Branch President ABP&AW then gave an enlightening talk on “Women and Corruption” and “Women and Anger Management “ Highlighting the role of women in contributing towards both issues she said if only the women of the house objected to extra money coming into the house and questioning the source it would prove to be a deterrent. First-hand check and balance on every income of the family members is a must to curb the illegal influx of monetary gains.

She further stated that the lady of the house should exercise patience and restraint in daily affairs and thus be a role model for curbing violent reactions.

She quoted every day incidents to prove how volatile and intolerant behaviour was ruining the fabric of society. If only we could restrain ourselves with outbursts and be tolerant enough to handle the situations maturely, we would be better off training the next generation with sensibility. The way we handle different challenges and problems in our lives is replicated by our children. Anger has many implications and needs to be addressed on a priority basis. It ruins the lives of women who have these issues but also all the lives of their family members.

Tahmeena also gave a brief report of the donations for Flood Relief activities and thanked the donors for their support. Later, the ladies were served scrumptious refreshments that they enjoyed while interacting with each other. Hence the meeting concluded with smiling faces who would cherish these few lively moments for days,

|that they plucked out from their hectic lives.