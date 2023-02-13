Sri Lankan team visits Pakistan Sweet Home

Islamabad: A delegation from the National Defence University comprising Sri Lankan army officers, bureaucrats, and other officials on Sunday made a special visit to Pakistan Sweet Home.

The delegation praised the arrangements and efforts being done to educate the orphan children while Patron in-chief of Pakistan Sweet Home, Zamarud Khan expressed his gratitude towards the National Defence University for continuously bringing international delegations to the institution, said a press release. Zamarud Khan emphasized that the visit of the Sri Lankan delegation is a message of peace, love and friendship from Pakistan to the world.

He shared the story of Pakistan Sweet Home and how it has changed the lives of thousands of orphans and destitute children, including its Blood Bank which has collected over 10,000 blood donations and saved the lives of children affected by various illnesses. He expressed his dream of seeing these children serve the nation as, doctors, engineers, and army professors in the future.

The Sri Lankan delegation highly appreciated the services provided by Zamarud Khan and the institution. They were impressed by the spirit, courage, and confidence of the children and expressed their admiration for Zamarud Khan, who they referred to as "Papa Jani," and his great love for his motherland. The visit ended with the presentation of a commemorative shield by Zamarud Khan and the children of Sweet Home to the Sri Lankan delegation.

The delegation promised their support and commitment to the great mission of serving humanity and the country.