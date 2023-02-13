Female drug dealer arrested

LAHORE: Defence B police have arrested a female drug dealer and recovered 2-kg hashish from her possession.

The accused was identified as Shabana. South Cantt police arrested one Amar and recovered 100 kites and chemical string from his possession. The accused used to order kites online and supply them to different areas. Ghaziabad police arrested two cellphone snatchers Zubair and Haider and recovered cellphones and a pistol from their possession. Nawab Town police arrested one Walayat for killing a citizen Amer Hamza in his house a few days ago. The accused suspected that Amir Hamza had kidnapped his daughter.

500 kite-makers, flyers held: Lahore police arrested more than 500 kite-makers, flyers and sellers from January to date. Police recovered more than 3,700 kites and over 600 kite string spools from them.

accidents: Around 12 people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,121 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,185 were injured. Around 632 people having serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals and 553 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.