Do your part

I am writing to express my deep concern about the devastating earthquakes that recently struck Turkiye and Syria. I would like to commend the bravery and dedication of all those involved in the relief efforts. However, it is clear that much more needs to be done to support the affected communities and help them rebuild their lives.

I urge the international community to provide the necessary aid and support to the affected people. This is a time for us to demonstrate the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Ambreen Fatima

Lahore