Social Champ launches AI suite

LAHORE: Social Champ has enhanced its suite by introducing artificial intelligence (AI) – powered tools to simply social media management, a statement said on Saturday.

The newly launched Champ AI Suite, an advanced suite of AI tools designed to revolutionise social media management, is integrated with Open AI’s ChatGPT.

The suite offers a personalised approach to social media management, facilitating businesses and individuals to create high-quality content, schedule posts, and respond to comments and messages all from one centralised dashboard.

It includes three powerful tools to help users maximise their social media presence. The AI Imaginator converts text descriptions into high-quality images, making it easier to create engaging visual content.

“The integration of AI into Social Champ is imperative as technology progresses. Our AI Suite offers small to mid-sized businesses, agencies, and influencers the ability to produce high-quality content and designs using Predictive AI, Generative AI, and Diffusion AI models”, said Sameer Ahmed, CEO of Social Champ.

The suite is also intended to simplify and streamline social media administration, allowing organisations and marketers to focus on generating high-quality content, connecting with their audience, and meeting their marketing objectives.