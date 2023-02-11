Sindh scoop women’s netball Championship title

ISLAMABAD: Sindh won women’s title in the Inter-Provincial Netball Championship while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bagged second and third positions, respectively at the Hamidi Hall Friday.
Sindh won the title, defeating Punjab by 15-2 points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 13-2.
Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination Deputy Secretary Iftikhar Ahmed Khattak was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away trophies, medals and certificates to the players of the winning teams.
Pakistan Sports Board Deputy DG Shahid Islam, Pakistan Netball Federation president Mudassar Arain, vice president Sameen Malik, secretary general Syed Gohar Raza, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry former vice president and a large number of fans were also present on the occasion.
Seven teams from across the country participated in the Inter-Provincial Netball Championship including Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jummu and Kashmir.
