Chance gone

The current political situation in the country is greatly upsetting. The economy is in shambles and employment opportunities are shrinking with every passing day. But our democratic rulers are busy arresting one political opponent or the other for their unadvisable choice of words.

The PDM-led government should not have resorted to such vindictive practices. Rather, they should have used their tenure as an opportunity to demonstrate more maturity than the PTI.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob