President Alvi meets Imran in Lahore

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Lahore, local media reported.

The meeting took place at Imran’s Zaman Park residence.

The meeting discussed the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies and the overall political situation of the province.

Both leaders also expressed reservations over the ECP for not announcing dates for KP and Punjab elections.

“ECP has failed to fulfil its fundamental duty,” said Imran Khan while talking to President Alvi.

On Wednesday, President Arif Alvi had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately issue the election schedule for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assemblies.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, President Arif Alvi said that the election of an assembly was to be held within 90 days of the dissolution as provided by Article 224(2) of the Constitution.

He highlighted that the conduct and holding of elections was the primary and essential duty of the ECP as per PART VIII of the Constitution, particularly Article 218(3), which assigned the duty to the ECP to ensure the holding of fair and free elections.

He had reminded the CEC and other ECP members about their fundamental duty as per their oath under Article 214 and Third Schedule of the Constitution, which says, “I will discharge my duties……faithfully in accordance with the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan” and the Elections Act, 2017.

He said in order to avoid serious consequences of breach/violation of the Constitution/law, ECP should announce election schedule of the two dissolved assemblies forthwith.