Man, daughter injured as pistol goes off accidentally

A man and her minor daughter were wounded at their house in Shirin Jinnah Colony on Thursday.

They were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the man was identified as 30-year-old Shahbaz, son of Zareen Khan, while his daughter as two-year-old Amna. Police said the two got injured accidentally when a gun went off while it was being cleaned by Shahbaz.

Thief caught

A man caught a thief who was running away after stealing random things from an office in Mehmoodabad’s Kashmir Colony on Thursday. Police said that the man opened fire on the thief, who was trying to flee the scene with the stolen things.

The suspect was said to be a drug addict and used to steal saleable things from random places to fulfil his addiction. He was taken to a hospital for medical assistance in police custody.