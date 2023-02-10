Stalled aid

Three days have passed since the earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye and more than 16000 are reported to have been killed, from an initial death toll of around 4000 to 5000. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Turkey and Syria. The situation in Syria is especially worrisome. The earthquake has compounded the misery of the over decade-long Syrian civil war and international sanctions have made relief efforts already complicated by weather and logistical challenges even more difficult.

The world already seems to have forgotten the plight of the people in Syria. The UN must come up with a way to provide much-needed aid quickly and effectively to the earthquake-stricken people in Syria. It is unfortunate that people who were already suffering immensely have been struck by another tragedy.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad