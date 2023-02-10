Strong-arming opposition

With our country’s top cabinet members going back-and-forth between international lenders and inefficient administrative authorities to stave-off insolvency, the unwarranted arrests of opposition members by the current government are condemnable.
These arrests only lend credence to the narrative that the current government is out of its depth and relying on strong-arm tactics and other ant-democratic machinations to stay in power. It is surprising that one has to remind seasoned leaders like Zardari and the Sharif brothers of the futility of jailing one’s opponents.
Muhammad Mubasir Khan
Lahore
Three days have passed since the earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye and more than 16000 are reported to have been...
This refers to the letter ‘Amateur moves’ by Anas A Khan. Perhaps, the writer is not fully aware of the workings...
This refers to the letter ‘Amateur moves’ by Anas A Khan. In my view, elimination of corruption is not the sole...
This refers to the news story ‘Incentives to bring out dollars being considered’ . With lingering uncertainty...
Judging by media reports and anecdotal evidence, there has been a noticeable increase in crime during the last seven...
Road traffic accidents are a major issue worldwide. According to data from Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics, there...
Comments