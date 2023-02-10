Strong-arming opposition

With our country’s top cabinet members going back-and-forth between international lenders and inefficient administrative authorities to stave-off insolvency, the unwarranted arrests of opposition members by the current government are condemnable.

These arrests only lend credence to the narrative that the current government is out of its depth and relying on strong-arm tactics and other ant-democratic machinations to stay in power. It is surprising that one has to remind seasoned leaders like Zardari and the Sharif brothers of the futility of jailing one’s opponents.

Muhammad Mubasir Khan

Lahore