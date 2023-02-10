Right decision

This refers to the letter ‘Amateur moves’ (February 9, 2023) by Anas A Khan. Perhaps, the writer is not fully aware of the workings of parliament. After the change of government in April 2022, the PDM enjoyed a simple majority in the National Assembly while retaining a comfortable majority in the Senate. Had the PTI members not resigned and instead remained in the National Assembly, there was no way for the opposition to stop the government from amending NAB as the PDM had the required majority to get the laws passed. Eventually, the PTI would have had no option but to knock at the door of the Supreme Court to correct the wrong.

The courts exist to decide what is in the larger interest of the nation, regardless of political concerns or popularity. Parliament has to operate within the constitutional limits to advance the public interest and exercise restraint in matters that benefit a select few. The PTI’s petition in the Supreme Court against the NAB amendments is meant to redress the grievances of the vast majority as billions in public money is involved. In our judicial history, many laws passed by the parliament have been subjected to the court’s scrutiny.

Shaista Anwar Kirmani

Karachi