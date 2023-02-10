Review regardless

This refers to the letter ‘Amateur moves’ (February 9, 2023) by Anas A Khan. In my view, elimination of corruption is not the sole responsibility of the PTI. While it is fair to suggest the PTI would have been better placed to protect the accountability mechanisms had it remained in the assemblies, one hopes the judiciary would review the amendments made by the current government regardless of the PTI’s stance on the matter.

Every Pakistani with a sense of ethics is perturbed by the amendments to our accountability laws.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA