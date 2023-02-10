Internal rot

Judging by media reports and anecdotal evidence, there has been a noticeable increase in crime during the last seven months or so. Law -abiding citizens are being mercilessly targeted by violent criminals. Like many other Pakistanis, I am convinced that the internal situation rather than any immediate external threat has jeopardized the well-being of our country.
The ignorance or unwillingness of those in power to address the situation remains as firm as ever. How long can they go on ignoring the plight of their fellow citizens?
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
