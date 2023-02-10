Fatal accidents

Road traffic accidents are a major issue worldwide. According to data from Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics, there were 10,372 road accidents in 2021, resulting in 4,566 fatalities.
The government must take action to reduce the number of road traffic accidents and make the roads safer for everyone. This can be achieved by enforcing stricter traffic rules, increasing public education and awareness, and investing in road safety measures.
Mahnoor Jabeen
Lahore
Three days have passed since the earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye and more than 16000 are reported to have been...
With our country’s top cabinet members going back-and-forth between international lenders and inefficient...
This refers to the letter ‘Amateur moves’ by Anas A Khan. Perhaps, the writer is not fully aware of the workings...
This refers to the letter ‘Amateur moves’ by Anas A Khan. In my view, elimination of corruption is not the sole...
This refers to the news story ‘Incentives to bring out dollars being considered’ . With lingering uncertainty...
Judging by media reports and anecdotal evidence, there has been a noticeable increase in crime during the last seven...
Comments