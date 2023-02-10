Fatal accidents

Road traffic accidents are a major issue worldwide. According to data from Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics, there were 10,372 road accidents in 2021, resulting in 4,566 fatalities.

The government must take action to reduce the number of road traffic accidents and make the roads safer for everyone. This can be achieved by enforcing stricter traffic rules, increasing public education and awareness, and investing in road safety measures.

Mahnoor Jabeen

Lahore