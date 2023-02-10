One of our most serious social problems is growing disrespect for the elderly. This phenomenon is most noticeable in office settings, where older employees who have not been promoted up the ladder are unfairly seen as deadweight by co-workers and superiors. It is easier to mistreat employees who have crossed a certain age as, given rampant age-based discrimination in hiring, employers know that older employees are less likely to speak out. This is no way to treat those who have worked hard for the gains younger folk take for granted today. The authorities responsible for supervising labour issues have to look into this problem.
Mariyam Junaid ur Rehman
Lahore
Three days have passed since the earthquakes in Syria and Turkiye and more than 16000 are reported to have been...
With our country’s top cabinet members going back-and-forth between international lenders and inefficient...
This refers to the letter ‘Amateur moves’ by Anas A Khan. Perhaps, the writer is not fully aware of the workings...
This refers to the letter ‘Amateur moves’ by Anas A Khan. In my view, elimination of corruption is not the sole...
This refers to the news story ‘Incentives to bring out dollars being considered’ . With lingering uncertainty...
Judging by media reports and anecdotal evidence, there has been a noticeable increase in crime during the last seven...
Comments