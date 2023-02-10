One of our most serious social problems is growing disrespect for the elderly. This phenomenon is most noticeable in office settings, where older employees who have not been promoted up the ladder are unfairly seen as deadweight by co-workers and superiors. It is easier to mistreat employees who have crossed a certain age as, given rampant age-based discrimination in hiring, employers know that older employees are less likely to speak out. This is no way to treat those who have worked hard for the gains younger folk take for granted today. The authorities responsible for supervising labour issues have to look into this problem.

Mariyam Junaid ur Rehman

Lahore