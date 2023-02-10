SAPM galore

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government are on an appointment spree, with seven new special assistants to the PM (SAPMs) added in two days -- making PM Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet one of the largest cabinets ever in Pakistan’s history. The grand total now comes to 85 members, including SAPMs. As noted by political observers, we are close to hitting a century if the prime minister continues doling out more slots. All this would be mildly amusing for a meme-obsessed nation if it weren't just so bad an optics. At a time when Pakistan is facing one of its worst economic crises, with an IMF deal expected to create even more fiscal tightening for most of the country's classes, the regular notifications announcing this or that political worker being made a 'special assistant' are sure to generate outrage. And they have. Social media is enraged, and the PTI and its supporters have a handy and justifiable reason to criticize the tone-deaf nature of the current dispensation.

The government has clarified that the SAPMs are not officially considered as cabinet members. It has also issued a notification that says that 14 of the SAPMs are working on a 'pro bono' basis. While that is all very well -- and let's not forget that there is an equal number of SAPMs whose perks and privilege status is as yet unknown -- the issue is not who gets a car and who uses a taxpayer-funded office. The issue is that a government that came to power as a result of a vote of no-confidence and had a limited tenure should have had a smaller cabinet, with portfolios that were important and necessary. Political compulsions cannot be divorced from strategizing but there has to be a red line somewhere. And it should have been drawn at handing out SAPM slots like party favours. Some observers say that the PM has had to accommodate all coalition partners since the PDM government has many parties as allies, but that is no excuse. If the SAPM tag doesn't come with protocol or privilege and if the special assistants are there to help a struggling government out, then why the optics of grand announcements? How is this bloated cabinet helping a PML-N that is already seen as a party that cannot move beyond 'old politics'? Whether it is due to pressure or due to recommendations from powerful allies or stakeholders, can the PM not say no?

As chief minister, Shehbaz Sharif was considered to be a good administrator, something even his worst critics would begrudgingly admit. He was good at team-building, day-to-day administrative issues and so it was thought that the famous Shehbaz Speed and efficiency would kick in naturally when he made prime minister. But all we have seen lately is dithering and the worst possible images come out of this government. The PDM government and especially the prime minister should realize that this is no time to add more people to the federal cabinet. If people are expected to tighten their belts, which already have them in a chokehold, they would rather not see even the idea that the government seems to carry on like there's nothing wrong. With Maryam Nawaz trying to 'revive' the PML-N, can we expect some changes in the old style of politics in the party? If not, it will have miscalculated people's sentiments and overestimated its own constituencies.