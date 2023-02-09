Antarctic ice hits record low for January

PARIS: The Antarctic Ocean area covered by ice was the lowest on record for January, exposing Earth to even more planet-warming heat, scientists reported on Wednesday.

Last month was also the third warmest January on record in Europe, with temperatures on New Year´s Day reaching all-time highs on some parts of the continent, according to European Union´s Copernicus climate monitor (C3S).

But it is problematic because it helps accelerate global warming. When white sea ice -- which bounces up to 90 percent of the Sun´s energy back into space -- is replaced by dark, unfrozen sea, the water absorbs a similar percentage of the Sun´s heat instead.