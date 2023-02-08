Match officials for PSL 8 announced

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced match officials for the HBL Pakistan Super League 8, which will be played from February 13.
Three members of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires – Aleem Dar, Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough – will be accompanied by Ahsan Raza, Asif Yaqoob, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Khan Afridi, Martin Saggers, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Alex Wharf and Shozab Raza. They will be supported by Muhammad Asif, Nasir Hussain and Tariq Rasheed, who will be involved in fourth umpire’s role.
