PPP, ANP candidates submit papers for NA-26 by-polls

NOWSHERA: Two candidates hailing from the Pakistan People’s Party and Awami National Party submitted their nomination to contest the by-election on NA-26 slated for March 16.

Until now, only two candidates, including Ghulam Idrees Khan of the PPP and Iran Badshah of ANP have submitted the papers to contest the by-election on NA-26.

It may be mentioned that NA-25 and NA-26 seats of the Lower House or National Assembly fell vacant after the NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf accepted the resignations tendered by Pervez Khattak, then the federal minister for defence, and Dr Imran Khattak.

Zahir Khan, the district election commissioner and Election Officer Hassan Raza had been appointed returning officers for the two constituencies.

The submission of papers for the NA-25 and NA-26 by-polls kicked off on February 6, which will end today.

List of the candidates will be displayed on February 9 while scrutiny of papers of contestants will be completed by February 13.

Appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers will be filed with the respective appellate tribunals by February 16 while decision on these appeals would be announced on 20th of the current month.

Similarly, the revised list of candidates will be displayed on February 21 while the final list will be displayed on 23rd and the election symbols will be allotted to the candidates as well.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by February 25.