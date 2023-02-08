Belgium busts Chinese sex worker trafficking ring

BRUSELS: Belgian police arrested 25 suspects on Tuesday in raids targeting an international ring allegedly trafficking Chinese sex workers, prosecutors said.

The swoop on two dozen addresses in several Belgian cities discovered more than 20 alleged trafficking victims, all Chinese, they said. Alongside the Belgian raids, the police agency Europol coordinated Spanish raids in Barcelona and Alicante in which one suspect was arrested and held for extradition to Belgium.

“It´s one of the biggest interventions in recent years in human trafficking circles,” a spokesman for Belgium´s federal prosecution service, Eric Van Duyse, told AFP. Most of those detained were of Chinese background, and three of them had Belgian citizenship.