Urgent support

The twin earthquakes in Turkiye and Syria have led to thousands of deaths and left entire regions in ruins. The catastrophe has piled more devastation upon millions of Syrian displaced and driven to destitution by years of war. Rescue efforts have been hampered by the cold weather and the damage done to roads, bridges and other key infrastructure.

We must help both countries in whatever way we can. Turkiye in particular is one of our most important allies and has stepped-up to help Pakistan on numerous occasions. We must return the favour in their hour of need.

Abdul Moiz Dar

Gujranwala