World Cancer Day: Fundraising cycle rally held

LAHORE:To mark World Cancer Day, prominent cycling clubs of Lahore in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust participated in the official 5km challenge by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

The fundraising and awareness ride was organised in support of Pakistan’s largest tertiary care cancer hospital being built in Karachi to Close the Care Gap for cancer patients of Southern Pakistan. A large number of volunteers from Gulberg Cycling Club, Model Town Cycling Club, Cycling Defence Lahore, Lions Club and others participated in the event which was sponsored by Confiz. The rally started at 8.30AM from Model Town Park and people from diverse backgrounds, including young children and doctors covered more than 5km distance to reach the final destination which was Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Johar Town.

Addressing the participants, CEO of SKMCH&RC, Dr Faisal Sultan said that there are more than 178,000 new cancer cases in Pakistan each year and our country lacks necessary capacity to cater to all these patients. There is an urgent need to Close the Care Gap and make cancer care accessible for all those who need it, regardless of who they are or where they live.

On this occasion, Chief Medical Officer of SKMCH&RC, Dr Aasim Yusuf thanked all the participants and especially appreciated children who were part of the rally. He highlighted various barriers to accessing cancer care for patients in Pakistan such as cultural norms, rural urban divide and geographical location that disproportionately affect facilities available for these patients. Giving examples of inequity, he said that in high-income countries, survival rates for childhood cancer are over 80% but as low as 20% in low-income countries. Although the stage-wise survival rates at Shaukat Khanum Hospitals are comparable to high income countries but the problem of patients presenting at late stage persists. More than 90% of cervical cancer mortality occurs in low- and middle-income countries. Talking about additional challenges he mentioned how women in rural areas have to rely on their male family members to take their health seriously and to provide transport to access diagnosis and treatment facilities in a timely manner.