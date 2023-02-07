Wapda University to start working soon

LAHORE:A state-of-the art Wapda University will start functioning soon, as pre-requisites for establishing the university are being accomplished at a fast-track.

Announcement to this effect was made by Wapda Chairman Engr Lt-Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) during his visit to Wapda Engineering Academy Faisalabad on Monday. GM (Admin) Brig Muhammad Tufail (Retd), GM (Training Institutes & Education) Anwar-ul-Haq and Focal Person (Wapda University) Shahid Hamid were also present on the occasion. Elaborating the fundamental objectives for setting up the University, the Chairman said that Wapda University would serve as a centre of excellence in academics and research in various disciplines direly needed for the national development. The university will also help to bridge the gap that exists between the academia and the industry in Pakistan. This will be done by introducing the curricula especially designed for the purpose, he added.

The Focal Person (Wapda University) briefed the chairman about the progress on key milestones for establishing the University including charter, feasibility report, financial management and the programmes to be offered at the university.

Wapda university is being established with its Principal Seat at Islamabad and Campuses at Lahore and Faisalabad. Wapda Engineering Academy is being upgraded to a fully-fledged Campus. Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Management Sciences and Faculty of Social Sciences will be introduced at Wapda University in a phased manner.

Later, Wapda chairman visited Wapda Engineering University and viewed the training facilities available there. Earlier, Principal Wapda Engineering Academy briefed the Chairman about the training modules and the facilities that exist at the Academy. Underlining significance of the latest training techniques in grooming human resource, the Chairman urged upon the management to bring standards of the Academy at par the training institutes of international repute. Later, the Chairman also visited Wapda Hospital Faisalabad.

Seminar: Pakistan Railways Lahore Division organised a seminar here on “Harassment of women at workplace.” The seminar was organised under the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace Act, 2010. Deputy Divisional Superintendent Railway Imran Mashal and a large number of divisional and assistant officers, including men and women working in various offices of Railway Lahore Division participated in the seminar.

DS Railway Muhammad Hanif Gul while addressing the seminar on Women Protection against Harassment said that women would be protected by departmental action on harassment complaints. He said that the role of women in the country's development is important.

