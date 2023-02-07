Minister orders colonisatoin of industrial zones

LAHORE:Caretaker Minister for Industry and Commerce S.M Tanveer Monday visited PIEDMC head office in Sundar Industrial Estate and directed the authorities concerned to focus on colonizatoin of industrial zones and provision of basic facilities such as gas and electricity to residents.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Lt (retd) Sohail Ashraf and CEO PBIT Jalal Hassan also accompanied him. Addressing a meeting, the minister ordered an action plan for the next three months of PIEDMC which should be followed vigorously. He asked the authorities concerned to prepare a detailed plan for the sale of vacant plots in the industrial zones managed by PIEDMC and expedite the progress on development works.

The minister said colonisatoin of industrial zones should be our first priority so that the country's economy can be improved along with the provision of employment. Industrialists should construct their factories within stipulated time and according to PIEDMC’s regulations so that they can play their role in the country's economy in a timely manner, he added.

GM Business Development Amina Faisal and other relevant officers also attended the meeting.

donation: Caretaker Local Government Minister Punjab Ibrahim Hasan Murad Monday visited Lahore Walled City Authority (LWCA) office where Director General LWCA Kamran Lashari gave him a briefing.

Chairing a meeting, the minister said Lahore is a world-renowned city in terms of historical and cultural heritage, so the restoration of ancient Lahore in its original form is very important for the development of tourism. Stressing to launch fundraising for protection of national heritage, Ibrahim Hasan Murad announced a donation of Rs 100,000 for the fund on his behalf.

He directed the authority to fully determine the legal status of the Shahi Fort to avoid complications in the future and to take concrete steps to protect the original condition of the historical heritage, for which the support of the local population must be obtained. Ibrahim Hasan Murad further directed that immediate steps should be taken to protect the land of historical places from the land grabbing groups and get maximum cooperation from international organisations for the restoration and preservation of historical heritage.

He said successful business models should be created for Wazir Khan Masjid, Taxali Gate and Bhati Gate renovation. The minister called for taking all necessary steps to preserve artworks in historical places and celebrities should also be brought forward to promote the heritage of Punjab.

cattle markets: Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad Monday directed authorities concerned to take concrete steps to provide the best facilities to visitors of cattle markets across the province. The minister stated this during his visit to Punjab Cattle Markets Management and Development Company. The minister said efforts should be made to improve the company continuously according to the principles of sustainable development along with increasing the income and reducing the expenses.

He asked authorities concerned to increase veterinary doctors and staff for effective checking of animals.