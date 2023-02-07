Revenge trap

Every government that comes to power in Pakistan has the habit of using the state apparatus to go after its political opponents. Once they are gone, their opponents make sure to repay them in the same coin.

This vicious cycle of retribution has steadily eroded the credibility of our state institutions and reduced what ought to be a vibrant multi-party democracy into a juvenile, ugly and dangerous game of tit-for-tat. There needs to be a consensus among the parties that the state institutions will be left to do their work and that they will not be used to tilt the field in favour of any party.

Sarang Latif Khuhro

Sukkur