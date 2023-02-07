Economic downfall

The economy is the backbone of progress and prosperity. Pakistan’s economy has fallen on hard times. It has failed to meet the financial targets of the IMF and the rupee is continuously depreciating against the US dollar.

The poor have been hit hardest as it has become difficult for them to meet their basic necessities. We need to restrict unnecessary imports and make other structural reforms in order to halt the downward spiral.

Khalid Hassan Dahar

Ghotki