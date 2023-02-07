Economic downfall

The economy is the backbone of progress and prosperity. Pakistan’s economy has fallen on hard times. It has failed to meet the financial targets of the IMF and the rupee is continuously depreciating against the US dollar.
The poor have been hit hardest as it has become difficult for them to meet their basic necessities. We need to restrict unnecessary imports and make other structural reforms in order to halt the downward spiral.
Khalid Hassan Dahar
Ghotki
Every government that comes to power in Pakistan has the habit of using the state apparatus to go after its political...
The sexual assault incidents in F9 park, Islamabad and Vehari are terrifying to the core. The rise of such incidents...
The misdeeds of persons in power and authority have sapped the soul of the nation. The ruling elites have departed...
It is the duty of our official international representatives, as the global faces of our country, to be very careful...
Plastic pollution has emerged as a serious problem in Pakistan and all over the world. People use plastic bags,...
Most of the Pakistani population lives in underserved rural areas where there is a lack of medical personnel, sparse...
Comments