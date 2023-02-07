Four ‘street criminals’ arrested in shootouts with police

Four street criminals were arrested during separate encounters in the city on Monday. A suspect was arrested in an injured condition during an exchange of fire between Airport police and robbers, while his companion managed to escape. A police head constable, Ghulam Qadir, son of Hussain, also got wounded during the encounter. Police claimed seizing a pistol and a motorcycle. The injured were taken to hospital for medical assistance.

Separately, an encounter took place between police and robbers in the Eidgah neighbourhood during which a robber, namely Waleed, son of Dur Muhammad, was arrested in an injured condition along with his weapon, while his companion managed to escape from the scene under the cover of fire. The injured robber was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment under police custody. In another encounter, a robber was arrested in an injured condition in Orangi Town. The robber was identified as Khan Sada, 27, and a TT pistol and a motorcycle were seized from his possession. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance.

In an encounter in Landhi, police arrested a robber in an injured condition and took him to the JPMC for medical help where he was identified as Ali, son of Noor Fazal. A pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession.