CM urges world take notice of Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Sunday urged the international community to take notice of the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

“The world community should play a role in implementing the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir in letter and spirit to resolve the issue once and for all as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people,” he said while speaking at the event in the Chief Minister’s House to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Governor Ghulam Ali, caretaker ministers, government functionaries, representatives of Hurriyat Conference, media persons, students and people from other walks of life attended the event, said a handout.

The participants of the programme were carrying placards and banners. They chanted slogans in support of Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom and against the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India.

Azam Khan paid rich tributes to the Kashmiri people for offering sacrifices in their struggle for freedom. He said as in other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was being observed in KP to express solidarity with the Kashmiris in their struggle to get the right to self-determination. “Freedom is the basic right of the people of Kashmir. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the people of the province reiterate the resolve to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause,” he went on to add.

The caretaker chief minister recalled the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had played an important role in getting part of Kashmir freed from illegal Indian occupation back in 1948, adding that the KP people always stood by their Kashmiri brothers and will continue to do so till they achieve the right to self-determination.

Muhammad Azam Khan maintained that a number of world organizations had started to voice support for the Kashmiri people and hoped that the Kashmiri people would soon get the right to self-determination. “A durable peace in the region is only possible when the Kashmir issue is resolved according to the wishes of Kashmiris,” he concluded.

Governor Ghulam Ali, Hurriyat leaders and others spoke on the occasion as well and renewed support to the oppressed Kashmiris.