LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) Lahore organised a Kashmir Solidarity walk to exhibit unity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PIFD management, faculty and students along with the general public participated in the walk. Addressing the walk participants, Dr Muhammad Afzal, Registrar PIFD, said that the people of Pakistan would continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren and extend all possible support until they get their legitimate right to self-determination.

It is pertinent to mention here that like every year PIFD is holding various activities on Kashmir Solidarity Day to highlight the cause of Kashmir and show solidarity with its people.

This year, in addition to the solidarity walk, PIFD has also planned an essay writing competition as well as a speech competition on Monday (today).

Meanwhile, Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore also organised debating competition on Kashmir Solidarity Day in which students from different schools and colleges participated. BISE Chairman Dr Mirza Habib Ali was the chief guest on the occasion while other BISE officials were also present.