KARACHI: Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) plans to hold the Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal final after Ramadan.

“We have planned to hold its finals after Ramadan, maybe from May 10 to 22,” a senior official of the PWF told ‘The News’.

The official said that the quarter-finals will be held on February 17 at Faisalabad while the semi-finals will be conducted on March 12.

The official said that the reigning Rustam-e-Pakistan and the country’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam is not featuring in the event.

“You know for mud wrestling more weight is required. Inam has to feature in the 86kg in international events and currently he has held his weight at 90kg and it will be easy for him to reduce it by four kilogramme,” the official said.

“But there are chances of Zaman Anwar in the finals. I think Zaman Anwar, Tayyab Raza and Mohammad Asif and some others will vie for the top honours,” the official said.

The winner will be awarded Rs500,000 and the runner-up Rs250,000. The third position holder will get Rs150,000, while Rs100,000 will be given the wrestler who finishes fourth.