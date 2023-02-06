Intolerable conditions

I am a resident of Lines Area in Karachi and would like to draw attention to the broken and overflowing sewerage lines in my locality. Our streets are being submerged under pools of filth that grow larger by the day. It will not be long before the people of the area begin to succumb to sickness and disease.

No human being in the 21st Century deserves to live like this and, in case the local government has forgotten, the residents of Lines Area are indeed human beings.

Syeda Munazzah Urooj

Karachi