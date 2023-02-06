Five cops detained after suspect escapes from police custody

Five policemen were suspended and detained on Sunday after a robbery suspect escaped from their custody in Karachi. The suspect managed to escape from the custody of the investigation wing of the Malir Cantonment police station of District Malir. Following the incident, five cops were suspended and detained for negligence and incompetence.

Police are yet to re-arrest the suspect and investigations regarding his escape are under way. Police said the fleeing suspect, Shakir, had been arrested by the Aziz Bhatti police in an injured state on Friday after an encounter. He was later handed over to the Malir Cantonment police for investigation.

According to police officials, the suspect had committed a Rs5 million robbery on November 16, for which he was handed over to the Malir Cantonment investigation police. Officials said the suspect escaped after he was produced before a court. Departmental action has been initiated against the detained cops.

Cop dismissed

A case has been registered against a policeman who managed to get himself recruited in the Sindh police department on the basis of a fake domicile.

The case was registered at the Quaidabad police station against Constable Obaid Khan who had forged a domicile to get the police job. He was also dismissed from the job as his domicile was revealed to be fake.