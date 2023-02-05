‘Kashmir Day symbol of everlasting bond between Pakistan, IIOJ&K’

MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan have said that Kashmir Solidarity Day is the symbol of an everlasting social, cultural and religious bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

In their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the duo reiterated their commitment to Kashmir cause and said that the government and people of the liberated territory would continue their all-out support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle until they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India.

Referring to Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris’ indigenous struggle, they said, “The Pakistani state and its people have supported the Kashmiri people through everything thick and thin”.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood said that Kashmir Day being celebrated annually speaks volumes about Pakistan’s commitment towards Kashmir.

Praising the people of the Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their courage, the president said, “The Kashmiri people have stood their ground with courage and did not bow even an inch from their motto”. Urging India to shun its traditional policy of intransigence, Chaudhry said that instead of creating hurdles, India must create a conducive atmosphere to resolve the lingering dispute through negotiations.

He said that the Kashmiri people consider the state of Jammu and Kashmir as indivisible entities. Stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir issue in line with the UNSC resolutions, the president said that it was imperative to resolve the conflict following the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

In his message, the AJK premier said the government of Azad Kashmir would continue to play its constitutional role to promote Kashmir cause at the world level besides highlighting the woeful plight of the Kashmiris. “I assure my Kashmiri brothers that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir are behind you and will highlight the Kashmir issue at the diplomatic level”.

Lauding the sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiris, he said that the day was not far when the people of Occupied Kashmir would achieve their cherished goal. He said that the steps taken by the Indian government before and after August 5, 2019, have been completely rejected by the people of Occupied Kashmir.

While condemning India for the serious violations of human rights by its forces in Occupied Kashmir, the PM demanded the United Nations stop the human rights violations and play its due role to implement the UNSC resolutions to get the dispute resolved peacefully.

The PM also thanked the people and the Government of Pakistan for observing Kashmir Day in solidarity with the people of Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris have full faith in Pakistan’s foreign policy. “We believe that Pakistan is our only advocate in the world who has raised the voice of the subjugated Kashmiris at every forum”, the PM said, adding that Pakistan wanted peace in the region while India was hell-bent on destroying peace by sponsoring terrorism in the region. “The extremist actions of the Indian government have threatened the peace of the region”, he maintained.