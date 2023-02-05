Kashmir Solidarity Day today

LAHORE : Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan to show solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir, Kashmir Day will be observed here on Sunday (today). Every year on February 5, Kashmir Day is observed throughout Pakistan

It is an internationally recognised day observed by people, predominantly by Kashmiris, worldwide. The day is marked by public processions, special prayers for the liberation of Kashmir and protests carried out against the Indian oppression of Kashmir. Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day every year to express our unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the just struggle of our Kashmiri brethren for their right of self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter and relevant UN resolutions. February 5 symbolises Pakistan’s deep-rooted relationship with Kashmir. Every year, this day revives the cultural, religious and the geographical proximity the valley enjoys with Pakistan. In order to maintain its illegal control, India has continued its repressive regime in the IIOJK. Indian forces have employed various draconian laws like IIOJK Disturbed Areas Act, Armed Forces Special Powers Act & Public Safety Act for arbitrarily arrest of any individual for an indefinite period and even killing them without any legal procedure. Current situation in IIOJK is worst in recent history where people have been deprived of their fundamental rights, including rights to life, food, health, freedom of expression & assembly. Since Aug 5, 2019, through continuous illegal & unilateral steps, Modi’s government has created an environment of fear and chaos in IIOJK. Brutal lockdowns and absence of fundamental freedoms have challenged conscience of international community & India’s credentials of being a respectable member of UN / World Community.

Recently, the UNGA has adopted Pakistan-sponsored resolution on “Universal Realization of the Right of the People to Self-determination with the consensus of 72 countries. On this day special transmissions are broadcasted on media in order to highlight Kashmir cause. Pakistan’s missions abroad also commemorate special events to inform international community regarding persecution faced by Kashmiris under the illegal Indian occupation. Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political & diplomatic support to just cause of people of IIOJK till realization of right to self-determination in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. In metropolitan city of Punjab province, Kashmir day will be observed by all political parties including PML-N, PPPP, PML-Q, etc. Furthermore, all religio-polirtical parties observe Kashmir day. They will chant slogans in favour of Kashmir, they will show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir dispute is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the UN Security Council. The dispute remains unresolved due to India’s obstinate refusal to honour its commitments and its disrespect for fundamental human rights and international law. India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 are also in blatant violation of international law including the UN Charter, 4th Geneva Convention, and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions which stipulated that the final disposition of the state of Jammu and Kashmir would be made in accordance with the will of Kashmiris.