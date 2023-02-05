The government, instead of providing relief to the people of Pakistan, is busy conducting witchhunts against its opponents and others critical of them. They are negating the basic principles of democracy. In order to bring stability to the country, we need to announce general elections.

It is clear now that the current government is crippled by a lack of public support and credibility. Delaying the inevitable will only make things worse and may result in widespread unrest.

Touqeer W Chishty

Lahore