The government, instead of providing relief to the people of Pakistan, is busy conducting witchhunts against its opponents and others critical of them. They are negating the basic principles of democracy. In order to bring stability to the country, we need to announce general elections.
It is clear now that the current government is crippled by a lack of public support and credibility. Delaying the inevitable will only make things worse and may result in widespread unrest.
Touqeer W Chishty
Lahore
The invitation to the APC called for by the incumbent government has been, unsurprisingly, rejected by their...
Technology has become indispensable in people’s daily lives. With the development of technology, people’s...
In addition to illegal logging, land conversion for agriculture is also a major contributor to deforestation in...
Pakistan’s power sector is facing the worst crisis in its history. It is impaired by outdated infrastructure,...
While the SNC’s insistence on uniform standards and curricula for the students of Pakistan is laudable, the...
The incumbent government is confronting drastic internal and external challenges. Despite the many setbacks, it is...
Comments