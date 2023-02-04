Terror to be stamped out with nation’s help: COAS

General Asim Munir meets police officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police in Peshawar, on February 3, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Friday reaffirmed his resolve of rooting out terrorism with the support of the nation for achieving an enduring peace in the country.

“We as a nation together will root out the menace of terrorism till enduring peace and InshaAllah we shall achieve this,” he told officials of Khyber Pakhtkunkhwa law enforcement agencies (LEAs) during his visit to the Peshawar Police Lines. He also met with police officials.

General Asim Munir appreciated the bravery and contribution of KP Police and LEAs in the war against terrorism. “KP Police are one of the bravest forces and it fought as a frontline force against terrorism.”

The COAS also appreciated the high morale of KP Police and LEAs and paid rich tribute to the martyrs of police who have laid down their lives for the defence of motherland.