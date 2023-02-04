Prices of several items up after increase in petroleum prices

Islamabad : All branded and non-branded items have increased prices by Rs35 to 50 while food items like vegetable, fruit, meat and chicken items increased prices according to the wish of sellers by Rs30 to 100, after increase in petroleum products prices and fall of dollar rate in the country.

The government run Utility Store Corporation (USC) is also flexing muscles to revise prices of all items because all companies refused to supply items on old prices and demanded to increase prices up to Rs20 to 50.

A senior officer from USC on condition of anonymity said that department has made a revised price list. We are going to increase prices of all branded and non-branded items. The USC will issue notification of revised prices in a couple of days, the officers said. They also said that all companies have stopped supply of items and forcing to increase prices otherwise they will not supply items. All stores were empty and customers going back empty handed from stores, the officers claimed.

All ghee and cooking oil brands have increased prices by Rs15 to 25 per kilogram in two days.

The local transporters have increased fares by Rs50 stop-to-stop and Rs100 to 130 for last stop within the city. The long route transporters have also increased fares by Rs50 to 200 after increase of POL prices. The transporters have increased fares without government notification.

The District Regional Transport Authority Secretary Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that transporters have filed application to increase fares. I have sent their application to Punjab Transport Authority for further action. Transporters cannot increase fares by own. We are taking action against transporters they were looting public for two days, he claimed.

In two days, prices of fruits and vegetables, milk and meat have also increased.

The LPG sellers have also increased prices by own and selling one kilogram commodity at Rs320 against 300. The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has fixed the rate of one kilogram LPG at Rs204 but sellers are selling LPG in ‘black’.