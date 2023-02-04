MQM-P leaders meet Pashtun elders in Sohrab Goth

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, along with Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal and the party coordination committee visited Quetta Town in Sohrab Goth on the invitation of the Pashtun tribal elders.

During the meeting, Dr Siddiqui said that the development of Karachi is associated with peace and love. Some people wanted to occupy the city and always tried to make us all fight with one another, he said, adding that these people did not want to see everyone together.

He said the current economic and political situation in Pakistan could be improved if there was peace in Karachi. Kamal said that we all needed drinking water, food, shelter, and jobs. We should struggle for our rights together regardless of ethnicity.

A day earlier, the MQM-P announced that Nasreen Jalil, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal would be senior deputy conveners, while Anis Kaimkhani has been nominated as deputy convener of the party.