Taking stock

In light of the Peshawar attack, the government should take strict action against all terrorist elements and withdraw the olive branch it has held out for outfits like the TTP. Furthermore, given that the attack took place in one of the most high-security areas of Peshawar, the state is advised to review all its security arrangements, including the security personnel. Every time such attacks occur, our leaders assure the people that the perpetrators will be brought to book, but this is often not the case. It is high time for a change in the political mindset and priorities, barring which the frequency of such attacks will only grow.

Ahmad Sajid Hussain

Lahore