Quake jolts Quetta, other Balochistan cities

QUETTA: A strong earthquake jolted several Quetta and parts of Balochistan on early Thursday.
he magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded at 4.3, with the epicenter of the earthquake recorded some 46 kilometers northwest of Bela.
Tremors were also felt in other cities of the country’s southwestern region of Balochistan including Lasbela. Residents come out of their houses out of fear. Meanwhile, no loss of life or property has so far been reported as of now.
The recent quake is said to be the fourth that hit Pakistan in 2023 as several Pakistani cities including Islamabad were jolted on Sunday.
