Jawad Sohrab made SAPM

LONDON: Businessman Jawad Sohrab Malik has been appointed as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shehbaz Sharif with the status of Minister of State.
Jawad Sohrab Malik’s appointment as SAPM has been confirmed in a notification issued by the Prime Minister Secretariat. The notification, signed by the PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Syed Tauqir Shah, states: “The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 4(6) of Rules of Business 1973 has been pleased to appoint Mr Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Mali as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister with the status of Minister of State, with immediate effect.”
The notification adds: “Mr Muhammad Jawad Sohrab Malik has declined to receive official perks and privileges, therefore, he shall serve on pro bono basis.” It’s understood that Jawad Sohrab Malik has been carrying out specialist work for the government for several months. Jawad Sohrab Malik studied in London and runs several businesses in UK, Dubai and Pakistan.
