United we stand

This country has been a victim of uncertainty and despair since the day the PDM government assumed power. Inflation is rising and there is no hope of improvement in any sector in the coming days. There is no doubt that the country was badly damaged by the PTI government. Poor planning, an ineffective economic strategy, lack of foreign investment and a wide gap between imports and exports contributed to the economic decline during the PTI government. But as the Shehbaz-led coalition government came to power, it was hoped that the country would recover economically. But, everything has just gotten worse.

The election-dissolution-resignation saga is occupying the limelight, leaving more serious concerns to languish in the dark. Terrorism is once again rearing its ugly head in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and recently in Punjab as well. In these circumstances, the political leadership needs to stand united and focus their collective efforts on our economic and security challenges.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob