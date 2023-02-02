Ukraine raids homes, offices in graft clampdown

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine expanded a clampdown on corruption on Wednesday launching coordinated searches of residences linked to a divisive oligarch and former interior minister as well as tax offices in the capital.

The searches came ahead of a key summit with the EU and appeared to be part of a push by Kyiv to reassure key military and financial donors in European capitals and Washington that Ukraine is tackling systemic graft.

The head of President Volodymyr Zelensky´s party, David Arakhamia, said the searches had targeted influential billionaire Igor Kolomoisky and former interior minister Arsen Avakov. Law enforcement also raided tax offices in the capital and senior customs officials were fired, Arakhamia said in a post on social media announcing the shake-up.

“The country will change during the war. If someone is not ready for change, then the state itself will come and help them change,” he added. Ukraine for years has suffered endemic graft but efforts to stamp out corruption have been overshadowed by Moscow´s invasion launched last February.

Last week authorities fired around a dozen senior figures, including defence officials and a top aide to the president´s office, signalling a renewed push to clean up its image to appease Western backers.

The raids on Wednesday came two days before President Zelensky was expected to host a summit with officials from the European Union, which has urged reforms to facilitate deeper integration.

Investigators from Ukraine´s security service, the SBU, released images of a search from the home of Kolomoisky who was barred from entering the United States over allegations of corruption and undermining democracy.