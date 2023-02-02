Self-extrication

This refers to the letter ‘Some things never change’ (January 30, 2023) by SRH Hashmi. I concur with the letter’s analysis of our economic problems and agree that no single party can be blamed for a scenario that has evolved over decades. The government is too busy with avoiding default in the immediate term to think about how we will confront our long-term challenges.

As the writer rightly points out, our geo-strategic importance is greatly diminished, making old friends less likely to rush to our aid with the urgency of years gone by. Furthermore, the IMF is not showing the lenience it did in previous years. We are fast running out of external options and it increasingly seems as if we are the only ones who can save us.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA