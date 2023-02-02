Counterintuitive

During winter, our students spend much of their day inside, be it in their classrooms or their own rooms. While many would think it is only common sense to keep indoors when it is cold, this is in fact quite unhealthy. Young people should be out in the sun as much as possible, if they are to grow healthy and strong.

Vitamin D deficiency is a serious problem in this sedentary age, and unless one spends enough time outdoors they will pay for it as they get older. I would encourage parents and schools to ensure that their children receive sufficient exercise and spend an ample amount of time outdoors.

M Nadeem Nadir

Kasur