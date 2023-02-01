A representational image of Punjab police personnel. — Geo News/You Tube screengrab

MIANWALI: Police Tuesday night foiled a terror attack on the Makerwal police station in the Isakkhel district of Mianwali.

Police said a group of 20 to 25 insurgents attacked the police station but were forced to flee after an exchange of fire. The DPO Mianwali also arrived at the scene with additional force. An emergency was declared in the district headquarters hospital. Meanwhile, Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar spoke to the SHO on the phone and lauded him for foiling the attack.