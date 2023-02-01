Fuel stations owners resent raids

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Petroleum Dealers and Carriage Association has asked the government to stop the administration from taking action against fuel stations.

Speaking at a press conference here, the association chairman Abdul Majid said the government should take notice of the actions against the petrol stations, claiming that they are not violating any laws.

He said the arrest of managers by the district administration was creating panic among the workers.

The association office-bearer alleged that petrol sale at stations was affected due to the under-supply by the companies but the administration took action against the stations and the employees working there.

He said that the masses rushed to the stations after social media created panic which affected fuel availability.

Abdul Majid asked the government to stop assistant commissioners from raiding fuel stations.

He warned of the closure of stations if the district administration continued action against petrol stations.

It may be mentioned here that most of the fuel stations refused to sell petrol recently which created a crisis-like situation.

The district administration moved into action and launched raids on fuel stations in a bid to ensure the supply of petrol to vehicles.