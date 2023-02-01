‘Accountability in police to be ensured’

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has ordered strict departmental action against officials showing negligence and misbehaving with citizens, the police spokesman said.

A complaint was received against head constable Shoukat Hussain, who was posted in Eagle Squad for misbehaving with the general public and misusing his authority in Sector F-8.

SP Plan and Patrolling took notice of the complaint and conducted a transparent inquiry. The accused Head Constable was found guilty and departmental action was taken against him and he was dismissed from the service.

Strict departmental action will be taken against such officers and officials who bring disrepute to the department, while officials performing their duties with hard work and good performance will be awarded and encouraged in every possible way, the protection of the life and property of citizens is among the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police, he concluded.