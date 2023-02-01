CTD arrests ‘SRA man with explosive material’

The Hyderabad Counter Terrorism Department arrested an alleged terrorist with explosive material in Tando Mohammad Khan on Monday night.
The CTD registered an FIR under sections 6 and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and sections 4 and 6 of the Explosive Act 1908 against Kamran alias Kami, who admitted to be associated with the Sindh Revolutionary Army, a nationalist separatist party.
According to the FIR, Rind parked his car by the roadside 35 kilometres south of Tando Muhammad Khan and was standing with a bag in his hand. Seeing a police car coming, he tried to run away but was caught.
During the initial interrogation, he told CTD that he belonged to the Sindh Revolutionary Army and had brought 450 grams of explosive material and a detonator from Karachi to attack police personnel.
The suspect said he was from Mehar, District Dadu, and was currently living in Karachi. The CTD presented the accused before an anti-terrorism court, which granted his seven-day remand for further investigation.
